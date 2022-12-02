Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.44

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.437 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

