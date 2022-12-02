MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $6,841,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $6,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 337,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,914. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

