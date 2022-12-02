M3F Inc. Purchases 41,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M3F Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.4% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of WFC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 880,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,862,358. The company has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

