M3F Inc. Has $17.99 Million Holdings in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,243 shares during the period. Ponce Financial Group makes up approximately 5.8% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 7.87% of Ponce Financial Group worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PDLB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

