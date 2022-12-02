M3F Inc. Acquires 15,779 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

M3F Inc. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. South Plains Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 1.45% of South Plains Financial worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares in the company, valued at $48,695,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,695,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $1,297,018. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.54. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $519.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.60. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 25.55%. Analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.