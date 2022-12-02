LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.64. 2,318,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,931. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

