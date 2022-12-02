LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.64. 2,318,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,931. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.