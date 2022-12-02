Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.00. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 106,657 shares traded.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

