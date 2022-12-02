Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 81,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$144.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Further Reading

