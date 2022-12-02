Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

