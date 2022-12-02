Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $333.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.15.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.84. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

