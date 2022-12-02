LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

LSLPF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

