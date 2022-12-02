LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LSL Property Services Stock Performance
LSLPF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.
About LSL Property Services
