Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 92,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 886,978 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.04.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGV. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $8,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 459.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 615,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $5,276,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,879,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.