Lone Star Friends Trust Acquires 20,273 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 20,273 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $102,378.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,901,973.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 5,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 27,660 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $138,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 9,258 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $46,197.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $39,836.00.

SST stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SST. Bank of America downgraded System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on System1 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in System1 by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 755,506 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $3,514,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

