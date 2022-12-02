Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jimmy Iovine Acquires 13,740 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %
LYV traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 1,977,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,400. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.