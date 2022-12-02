Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jimmy Iovine Acquires 13,740 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

LYV traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 1,977,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,400. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after purchasing an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after buying an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

