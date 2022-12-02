Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,266.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Further Reading

