Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 847 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $190.22.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

