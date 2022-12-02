Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 3,120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

