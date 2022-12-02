Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,422,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,345,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

