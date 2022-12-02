Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

