Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

