Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 24.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $249.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

