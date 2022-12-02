Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 6,963 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

