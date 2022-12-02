Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after buying an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $337.26 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.15.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

