Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $337.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.15.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

