Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Lifestyle International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LFSYY remained flat at $14.02 on Thursday. Lifestyle International has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

