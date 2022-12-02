Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and $28.58 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,252.23 or 0.07358108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,777,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,777,421.65324864 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,240.74541585 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $23,414,289.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

