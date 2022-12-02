Lido Staked ETH Hits Market Capitalization of $4.33 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.33 billion and $19.61 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,241.68 or 0.07336997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,777,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,775,409.72239663 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,252.43415092 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $11,779,845.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

