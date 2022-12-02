Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

