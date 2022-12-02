LGL Partners LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Unilever stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

