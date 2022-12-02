LGL Partners LLC Has $894,000 Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1,904.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 300,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,538,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after purchasing an additional 874,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 14,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

