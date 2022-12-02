LGL Partners LLC Has $15.32 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 2.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after buying an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

