LGL Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,243,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 86,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,887. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

