LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading 7.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

LBG Media plc (LON:LBGGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.55 ($0.72). 17,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 72,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($1.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LBG Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £144.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,382.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.35.

Insider Transactions at LBG Media

In other LBG Media news, insider Alexander William Solomou acquired 900,000 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £459,000 ($549,108.75).

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.