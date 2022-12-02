LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading 7.2% Higher

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.59 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.55 ($0.72). 17,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 72,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($1.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LBG Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £144.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,382.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.35.

Insider Transactions at LBG Media

LBG Media Company Profile

In other LBG Media news, insider Alexander William Solomou acquired 900,000 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £459,000 ($549,108.75).

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

