Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Sells $1,783,110.00 in Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lazard Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 349,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

