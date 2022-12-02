Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $208,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.80. 144,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

