Lavaca Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.29. The company had a trading volume of 36,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,684 shares of company stock worth $108,659,919 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

