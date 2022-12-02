Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,848 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. 128,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

