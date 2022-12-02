Lavaca Capital LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Marqeta accounts for about 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marqeta worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Marqeta Price Performance

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 86,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.99. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.