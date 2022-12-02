Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 533.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.96. 48,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $255.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.