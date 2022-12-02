Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 989 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.00. 98,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,676. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.58.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

