Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $222.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,667. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.61 and its 200 day moving average is $215.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.