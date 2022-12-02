Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 5,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

