Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after buying an additional 2,886,293 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,019,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

