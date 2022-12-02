Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.72. 58,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $675.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

