Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 349,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. 1,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,169. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

