Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,928 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,326,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $4,910,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,600 shares of company stock worth $4,910,056. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.