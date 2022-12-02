Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 848,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 209,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,537 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,344,000 after acquiring an additional 592,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.03. The company had a trading volume of 107,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day moving average of $162.44. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.