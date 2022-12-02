Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $171.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.13. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 189.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 91,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

