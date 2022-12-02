Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.93 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.18 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 30.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $266.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 262.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

