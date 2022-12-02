Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.09 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 30.4 %

LE traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 1,527,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.62.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

