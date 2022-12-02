Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.09 EPS.
Lands’ End Trading Down 30.4 %
LE traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 1,527,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.62.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
